Maoists kill 2 in Bihar suspecting them to be police informers

Maoists have gunned down two villagers here suspecting them to be police informers, an said on Wednesday.

Around midnight on Tuesday, (40) and Mohd Ghulam (38) were killed in Gurudbad village in station area by the rebels, said to be around 30 in number, (SHO) Chandeshwan Paswan said.

"The Maoists swooped down on the village, called out the duo from their houses and accused them of being police informers before gunning them down," he explained.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, the SHO said.

"Usman's wife also sustained as she was fired upon when she rushed to the rescue of her husband. She has been admitted to a hospital," Paswan said.

A case has been lodged and investigations launched to identify and nab the assailants, he added.

