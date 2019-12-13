Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher set to be interim coach of South Africa

-
ALSO READ
From quota to Kolpak, challenges staring South African cricket in its face
India's inexperience with pink ball could work in our favour: Bangla coach
SA's loss to Pak embarrassing, need to rebuild team like Eng did: Kallis
SA Cricketers' Association mulls strike against board ahead of England tour
Smith, Warner will be under no extra pressure against Proteas: Langer
-
Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is set to be the interim coach of the South Africa cricket team, which is going through one of its toughest phases both on and off the field.
According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa's interim coach by acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday."
Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with Boucher.
According to the website, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis in all likelihood will be named batting coach in the near future.