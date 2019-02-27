UK retailer on Wednesday announced a deal with to deliver direct to homes, as customers increasingly move to internet shopping.

M&S, which already sells its clothing and is shutting stores, is buying 50 percent of Ocado's UK business for up to 750 million pounds ($994 million, 874 million euros), the two said in statements to the Stock Exchange. The joint venture will be known as com.

branded products will be sold by September 2020 following the termination of Ocado's current such deal with UK group

"I have always believed that could and should be online," said on Wednesday.

"Combining the strength of our with leading online and delivery capability is a compelling proposition to drive long-term growth." said the 50/50 joint venture would "transform in the UK".

It added: "The grocery sector is undergoing significant and rapid change as customer expectations evolve and as spending " is meanwhile in the process of shutting more than 100 stores by 2022.

In morning deals, shares in M&S slumped 9.5 percent to 274.30 pence on London's benchmark after the company said it would slash its dividend. It added that it would raise up to 600 million pounds from a rights issue to help fund the Ocado deal.

Ocado shares jumped 4.8 percent to 1,038 pence, topping the FTSE 100, which was down 0.9 percent overall at 7,087.20 points.

"For Ocado, the deal is going to replenish it with fresh funds to continue to invest in distribution centres, to fulfil the international partnerships it has signed in recent years," noted Laith Khalaf, at

In a separate statement, said it was ending a long association with Ocado having strengthened Waitrose's own online business.

Ocado hit the earlier this month when its share price tumbled after a fire ripped through a company warehouse operated by robots.

The in is designed to handle up to 1,100 robots, or moving containers collecting orders for its solely No staff or members of the public were injured as a result of the blaze.

