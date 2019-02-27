Australia win toss, invite India to bat

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second and final Twenty20 International here Wednesday.
India made three changes to their squad, replacing Rohit Sharma, Mayank Markande and Umesh Yadav with Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Siddharth Kaul.
Australia, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged team.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul.
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.
