Maruti PV sales in the slow lane, dip 1.6% to 158,076 units in March

The country's largest India on Monday reported 1.6 per cent decline in sales at 1,58,076 units in March.

The company had sold 1,60,598 units in March last year, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined marginally at 1,47,613 units last month as against 1,48,582 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of mini comprising were at 16,826 units as compared to 37,511 units in March last year, down 55.1 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 19.8 per cent at 82,532 units as against 68,885 units in March last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,672 units as compared to 4,321 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were up 12.3 per cent at 25,563 units as compared to 22,764 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in March were down by 12.9 per cent at 10,463 units as against 12,016 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

For the 2018-19 fiscal, the company sold a total of 18,62,449 units, up 4.7 per cent from 17,79,574 units in 2017-18.

The company's sales in the domestic market stood at 17,53,700 units during the last fiscal, up 6. 1 per cent as compared with 16,53,500 units in 2017-18.