Maruti shares sink over 2 pc post August sales data

Shares of India Monday fell by over 2 per cent after the company reported decline in its total sales for August.

The stock slipped 1.90 per cent to end at Rs 8,924 on the During the day, it lost 2.29 per cent to Rs 8,888.85.

On the NSE, shares of the company fell by 2.42 per cent to close at Rs 8,876.

The country's largest India Saturday reported 3.4 per cent decline in total sales to 1,58,189 units in August.

The company had sold 1,63,701 units in August last year, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down by 2.8 per cent at 1,47,700 units last month as against 1,52,000 units in the year ago month, it added.

