TN govt's 'indifference' led to collapse of shutters of

The opposition DMK Monday blamed the government for the collapse of nine shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam across near here, saying it could have been averted had proper inspection been carried out.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the dam, DMK President MK alleged that the government's indifference had led to the collapse of the shutters.

K Palaniswami had on August 24 said repair work would be completed soon, but only 40 per cent of the work had been completed so far, he claimed.

Nine of the 45 shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam collapsed on August 22 due to continuous heavy flow of water in the preceding days.

