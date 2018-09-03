'Star Superior' claims the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

Three-year-old 'Star Superior' trained by R Narredu and ably ridden by jockey Narredu claimed the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes Grade III (About) 1600 metres, the main event on 13th day of the Monsoon Races held here on Monday.

D Byramji trained 'Prevalent Force' (Jockey Srinath up) won the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Grade III) 1600 M., last year.

Trainer Laxman S scored double while Jockeys Narredu and claimed double and treple each respectively.

Two favourites obliged in a card of eight events.

