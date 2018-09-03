I was not psychoanalysed: Dakota Johnson clarifies seeking therapy post 'Suspiria' comment

has clarified her remark that she underwent "therapy" after shooting the "Suspiria" saying she was "not psychoanlaysed".

In Elle magazine's April interview, the had said the Luca Guadagnino directorial "f**ked me up so much I had to go to therapy".

When asked about the procedure, Johnson said she is a "porous person" who gets affected by her surroundings.

"First of all, I was not psychoanalysed and I hope I never will be. I find sometimes when I work on a project and I don't have any shame in this I'm a very porous person and I absorb a lot of people's feelings.

"When you're working sometimes with dark subject matter, it can stay with you and then to talk to somebody really nice about it afterwards is a really nice way to move on from the project. My is a really nice woman," she said.

According to EW, the was speaking at the film's press conference at

Johnson, 28, further said working on "Suspiria" was "not traumatic".

She leads the revival of Dario Argento's classic 1977 horror, which was written with and is based in part on Thomas De Quincey's 1845 essay de Profundis.

The film narrates the story of a who goes to an elite dance academy and stumbles upon its dark secrets.

"It was the most fun and the most exhilarating and the most joyful that it could be. It's mischievous and play(ful) and I love it more than anything. It wasn't that this film sent me to a ward, I just have a lot of feelings," she added.

The film also stars Chloe Grace-Moretz, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler, and

