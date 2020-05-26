JUST IN
Business Standard

Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy as courts reopen

Topics
Human Interest

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor-turned-designer Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy after New York courts began allowing lawsuits and divorces to be filed online following coronavirus closures.

According to the New York Daily News, Olsen's lawyers were among the first people filing the paper when the eight-week moratorium came to an end on Monday.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old designer filed "emergency" divorce proceedings from her husband of five years, but it was denied.

Olsen first signed a petition for divorce on April 17, which was stalled due to the holdups associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Olsen and Sarkozy tied the knot in 2015 after three years of dating.

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 11:54 IST

