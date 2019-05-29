Sharan-Demoliner enter French Open second round

and registered a hard fought win over Marton Fucsovics and Roberth Lindstedt in the men's doubles first round at here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Brazilian combine of Sharan and Demoliner beat the Hungarian-Swede duo of Fucsovics and Lindstedt 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in a match lasting one hour 48 minutes.

Sharan and Lindstedt face and in the second round. Kontinen outplayed and in straight sets.

