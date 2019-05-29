HP Cong urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

The Committee (HPCC) Wednesday passed a resolution urging to continue as the

The HPCC committee urged to stay as the in the interest of the nation and the party, a said.

The committee also urged him to start rebuilding the party and restore the confidence of the people in it.

The resolution was sent to the (CWC), which had earlier rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as the following the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Presenting the resolution before the committee, HPCC said, "There is no need to get demoralised by the defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections. There was no shortcoming in the electioneering by "



The state Congress said it was not the time to level allegations but to work unitedly to strengthen the party.

Former minister too supported the resolution.

"This is the time to provide strength to our Rahul Gandhi. The party and the nation require Rahul Gandhi's leadership," he said.

The of opposition in the state assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, said the BJP wanted a Congress-free country due to which it was pursuing a policy of getting Rahul Gandhi removed from the post.

"We should not allow the BJP to succeed in its policy," he said



The executive committee congratulated the Congress chief on his victory in Wayanad, where he won by a margin of over four lakh votes.

It also congratulated on her victory from Raibareli.

Expressing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, the executive committee said the BJP diverted people's attention to non-issues in the Lok Sabha elections.

