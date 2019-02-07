Nawaz Sharif shifted back to jail from hospital

Pakistan's former Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case, is sent back to jail from the hospital in where he spent six days.

"Mian Sahib has been sent back to (Lahore) on his request as the government was showing non-serious attitude towards his health issues," Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Sharif, told reporters outside the hospital here on Thursday.

She said Sharif, 69, had been in the since Saturday last but the government was making fun of his health condition.

"Everyone knows that he has heart issues but despite this the Tehreek-e-Insaf government is shifting him to one hospital to another. There was no at the exposing his life at risk," she lamented and warned if anything happened to her father because of his poor health Imran Khan's government will be responsible.

Sharif was shifted to the from on Saturday last on the recommendations of the third special medical board. The fourth medical board at the Services Hospital said Sharif's treatment is possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in

"We examined Sharif and carried out his tests related to blood count, hormones, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes. He also underwent CT scan, and Colour Doppler tests at the

"After examining all results, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," said the at the Services Hospital, Dr

He said Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, and kidney problem.

"According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Sharif's medicines," Dr Ayaz said.

He said the board has recommended to the government that Sharif should be thoroughly examined by cardiologists for his cardiac complications.

Sharif's has demanded to allow his treatment in The PML-N's request has generate speculations that it is keen to strike a deal with government.

