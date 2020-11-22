Huge anti-tunnelling operation on along international border in JK's Samba

-
ALSO READ
Pulwama-type attack averted in J&K with recovery of explosives: Officials
Pakistan resorts to intense shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad associates held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Mizoram coronavirus update: 22 Covid cases reported, tally rises to 1,713
-
A massive operation is underway near the International border in Samba sector to unearth an underground tunnel which was suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to sneak into the country from Pakistan, said officials on Sunday.
All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a big plan to disrupt District Development Council polls, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.
Based on the material recovered from the slain terrorists, it was suspected that the terrorists infiltrated into this side from Pakistan through an underground tunnel in Samba district, the officials said.
They said a massive anti-tunnelling operation is being carried out by the BSF since Friday and presence of a tunnel is suspected near Regal village in Samba district.
The Army and police have also joined the operation, which is still underway, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU