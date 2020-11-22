RBI becomes world's 1st central bank to reach 1 mn followers on Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
Data Protection Bill: Twitter reps appear before Parliamentary panel
System change earlier than planned caused global outage, says Twitter
Committed to transparency; will share 'timely updates' with govt: Twitter
Twitter users thrilled to edit their replies, firm says bug caused it
-
With one million Twitter followers, the Reserve Bank of India has become the first central bank in the world to reach this milestone.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has beaten the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with one million followers.
As per the latest information available on the RBI's twitter handle '@RBI', the number of followers has increased from 9.66 lakh on September 27, 2020 to one million or 10 lakh.
"RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a tweet on Sunday.
In contrast to this, the world's most powerful central bank, the US Federal Reserve, has only 6.67 lakh Twitter followers and the Frankfurt-headquartered European Central Bank (ECB), the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.91 lakh followers.
US Fed joined Twitter in March 2009, while ECB has been active on the microblogging site since October 2009.
The 85-year-old RBI got a Twitter account in January 2012. Governor Das has a separate Twitter handle with 1.35 lakh followers.
Since March 2019, the count of followers has more than doubled from just about 3,42,000 to over 7,50,000 by March 2020.
During the ongoing seven-week lockdown that began from March 25, the number of followers has increased by more than 1.5 lakh, an official said.
In the current financial year, as many as 2.5 lakh new followers joined the handle.
Besides, its main Twitter handle, RBI has another Twitter account called 'RBI Says' and also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU