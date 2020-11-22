PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch on his 82nd birthday, calling him one of the most the experienced leader of the country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development.

"Spoke to Shri Ji and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, SP party workers celebrated party Singh's birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow.

The area around Singh's residence was decorated with poster greetings on his birthday. Party workers were seen reaching the SP headquarters in large numbers to congratulate their leader.

"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is our inspiration, he sacrificed his entire life for humanity and socialism. He is a living example of an ideal public servant," Armaan Khan, SP leader, told ANI.

"The 2022 elections are round the corner and today I want to reiterate that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, our leader Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again," he said.

Meanwhile, SP's official Twitter handle poured wishes for their leader on his 82nd birthday.

