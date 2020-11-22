PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday

-
ALSO READ
Post-demonetisation, corruption increased: Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav
BJP govt's exploitative Bills will turn farmers into labourers: Akhilesh
New education policy's objective is to implement RSS agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav, wife now stable after testing Covid positive: Family
Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to coronavirus
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday, calling him one of the most the experienced leader of the country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development.
"Spoke to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Earlier today, SP party workers celebrated party Singh's birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow.
The area around Singh's residence was decorated with poster greetings on his birthday. Party workers were seen reaching the SP headquarters in large numbers to congratulate their leader.
"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is our inspiration, he sacrificed his entire life for humanity and socialism. He is a living example of an ideal public servant," Armaan Khan, SP leader, told ANI.
"The 2022 elections are round the corner and today I want to reiterate that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, our leader Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again," he said.
Meanwhile, SP's official Twitter handle poured wishes for their leader on his 82nd birthday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU