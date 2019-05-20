Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory near Silvassa

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Silvassa 

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Masat Industrial Estate near here on Sunday night, officials said.

The fire is not yet under control, nearly two hours after it started, said Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, Silvassa, A K Vala. He confirmed no casualty had been reported so far.

The fire, which broke out at around 10.00 pm, quickly spread in the factory, causing chemical drums to blast, officials said.

"While several fire tenders are working to control it (the fire), we have called for tenders from Daman and Vapi. Fire tenders from nearby Alok Industries and Reliance are also on the spot," said Vala.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 00:45 IST

