4 Americans, 1 Canadian die in small plane crash in Honduras

Four Americans and a Canadian pilot were killed when a small plane went down off the coast of in Honduras, officials said Sunday.

confirmed the nationalities of those who died in Saturday's crash.

The plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from the popular tourist destination of Roatan en route to the

The military said in a statement that rescue boats with police divers and firemen recovered four bodies within minutes of the crash, and transported another to a hospital, where he died shortly after of

The also confirmed the deaths of four US citizens and Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian also had died.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)