TMC resorted to violence, want repoll in several booths: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the TMC of letting loose widespread violence in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, and demanded repolling in several booths in eight out of the nine constituencies.

Over 72 per cent of voters of the over 1.49 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the nine constituencies of during the seventh and final phase of polling.

"In Diamond Harbour, Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Jadavpur, Basirhat, Mathurapur and Joynagar, there has been rampant violence. The goons of TMC didn't allow elections in most of the booths. We would seek repoll in several booths," said.

"The TMC is afraid of defeat, that is why it is resorting to violence," BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

On Trinamool Congress's allegations that central forces were "brutally torturing" and "intimidating" voters in West Bengal, and acting on the direction of BJP leaders, the saffron party said TMC leaders had "lost their mental balance".

"Sensing defeat, the TMC leaders have lost their mind. The central forces are here to conduct free and fair polls. Why were goons of the TMC stopping people from casting their vote, if it is so confident of victory?" BJP said.

The BJP leadership in earlier in the day urged the to continue with the presence of central armed police forces in till the model code of conduct period ends, as it expressed concern that the TMC may target a section of voters after polling is over.

told reporters in the national capital that elections in six of the nine seats, which went to polls on Sunday, were marred by violence.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) accused both the TMC and the BJP of indulging in violence.

"The impartial role of EC is questionable. We would seek repoll in several booths. The TMC and the BJP have indulged in violence and malpractices during the polls," Mishra said in a statement.

also alleged rigging in several booths of the nine constituencies.

