Matthew Vaughan wanted to introduce young Wolverine with 'X-Men: First Class' follow-up

says he had a different vision for the follow-up to his 2011 directorial "X-Men: First Class", that also involved introducing a new, young Wolverine, but the studio, 20th Century Fox, proved to be a hindrance.

With "First Class", the filmmaker successfully managed to introduce the younger version of several characters, including and Magneto.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Vaughan said he envisioned "X-Men: Days of Future Past", to be third part of his trilogy but the studio insisted on making it after "First Class".

"That's one of the reasons I didn't continue, because they didn't listen to me. My plan was 'First Class', then second film was new young in the 70's to continue those characters, my version of the

"So you'd really get to know all of them, and my finale was gonna be 'Days of Future Past'. That was gonna be my number three where you bring them all... because what's bigger than bringing in (Ian) McKellen and Michael (Fassbender) and (Patrick) and (McAvoy) and bringing them all together?" the said.

Vaughan said after he completed the script of "Days of Future Past", he asked the studio to cast " or someone as the young Wolverine".

"Fox read 'Days of Future Past' and went 'Oh, this is too good! We're doing it now!' And I said, 'Well what do you do next? Trust me you've got nowhere to go.'



"Then they did 'Apocalypse' and it's like... If you flip that 'round even it would have been better. Hollywood doesn't understand pacing. Their executives are driving 100 miles-per-hour looking in the rear-view mirror and not understanding why they crash," he said.

After Vaughan's exit, the film was directed by Bryan Singer, who had also made the original trilogy.

Vaughan, however, was still credited as a on the project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)