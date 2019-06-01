Canopy of tenement collapses, residents of buildings evacuated

Forty two families residing in twin four-storey buildings in Estate locality here were evacuated after a canopy of one of the top-floor tenements collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

The twin buildings, and Usha, have total 42 tenements. Since they have turned old, the housing society has undertaken repair works after a structural audit, officials said.

"Around 1 am on Saturday, a canopy of one of the tenements of the top floor of a building collapsed," station officer of Estate Fire Station, Nitin Shinde, said.

Nobody was was injured in the incident, he added.

Santosh Kadam, of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the (TMC), said, "After being alerted, the firemen and the RDMC staff rushed to the spot and all the residents of the two buildings were evacuated.

