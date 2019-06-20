Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in and hovered below the normal levels on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it said.

Ambala recorded a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits, the Met department said.

In Karnal, the mercury settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, it said.

in Punjab, which received heavy rainfall, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the Met department said.

Ludhiana, which was also lashed by rain, recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, down two notches, while in Patiala the maximum temperature was 37.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, it said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

