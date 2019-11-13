JUST IN
Business Standard

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the odd-even scheme could be extended, if the need arises.

The road rationing scheme started on November 4 and is expected to end on November 15.

"If the need arises, we will extend it (odd-even scheme)," Kejriwal said in response to media queries on whether the road rationing initiative, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, will be further extended.

Delhi-NCR gasped for breath today as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 14:15 IST

