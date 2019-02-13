Mayawati drops 'Sushri' from Twitter handle after criticism

After she came in for a lot of flak from users for using 'Sushri' in her handle, BSP Supremo Mayawati Wednesday dropped the title from her user name on the platform.

When the former made her debut on earlier this month, she used the handle @SushriMayawati.

'Sushri' is a title used before the name of a woman to expresses respect and reverence. She was criticised by several users for using the title in her handle with some alleging she was eulogising herself.

"My account opened as @SushriMayawati but now it is @Mayawati," she posted on Wednesday.

She joined the Twitter the "first time" on February 6 to interact with the media and masses.

"This to inform you national president, former and ex- has for the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses, besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter," a release posted on Mayawati's old Twitter handle @SushriMayawati had said.

She has 84.4K followers as of Wednesday evening.

