MDMK will stage black flag demo against PM at Kanyakumari:

The MDMK will stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister, during his visit to Kanyakumari on March 1, its general secretary said Wednesday.

The demonstration was against his failure to visit areas affected by Gaja cyclone in November last year and for the Centre forcing some projects on Tamil Nadu, told reporters at the airport here.

is expected to visit Kanyakumari to launch various welfare projects and address a rally.

About BJP unit Tamilisai Soundarajan's remarks that agitations were a waste, he said she had all the freedom to express her views.

Discussions on seat-sharing with the DMK were satisfactory, he said.

The denied rumours on reports that he would contest from Tiruchirapalli and said a decision in this regard would be taken by the party's governing body.

