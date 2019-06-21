Mechanic held for bid to rape teenager

-
A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday for alleged trying to rape a teenage girl at nearby Mettupalayam, police said.
Anish, a welding mechanic, entered the house of the girl, studying in ninth standard, when she was alone and attempted to sexually abuse her, the police said.
When he made advances, the girl screamed and ran out of the house, and the man fled the scene.
The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the all-woman police and the mechanic was arrested. A case under POCSO Act has been registered against him.
