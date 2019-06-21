Finally, monsoon hits AP, provides relief to people

: Finally, the southwest set in in Friday, a delay of almost 20 days, and brought the much-needed to citizens from the scorching heat.

The Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of the Real Time Governance Society, said in a press release the rains hit and districts in the Rayalaseema region of the state.

The would spread across the state by Saturday.

It had been an extended summer for people this year with temperatures touching over 46 degrees Celsius Thursday as the southwest monsoon was inordinately delayed.

Very light rainfall was recorded in Raidurgam, Roddem, Tanakall of district and Palamaner of district due to the onset of the monsoon.

Rajavommangi in district recorded the highest rainfall of 47.75 mm.

AWARE said many parts of Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Kadapa districts would receive scattered rains while other parts would witness widespread moderate rains under the influence of the monsoon.

Rayalaseema and regions would receive isolated heavy rains and widespread moderate rains from June 22 to 25 because of upper air circulation.

The onset of the monsoon caused a considerable dip in temperatures as mercury fell below 41 degrees Celsius at many places, AWARE said.

Almost all the automatic stations (AWS) recorded temperature below 40 degree Celsius at 3 pm, it added.

AWARE, however, said maximum temperature could still hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius over south coastal AP over the next couple of days.

