Finally, monsoon hits AP, provides relief to people

: Finally, the southwest monsoon set in in Andhra Pradesh Friday, a delay of almost 20 days, and brought the much-needed respite to citizens from the scorching heat.
The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of the Real Time Governance Society, said in a press release the monsoon rains hit Anantapuramu and Chittoor districts in the Rayalaseema region of the state.
The monsoon would spread across the state by Saturday.
It had been an extended summer for people this year with temperatures touching over 46 degrees Celsius Thursday as the southwest monsoon was inordinately delayed.
Very light rainfall was recorded in Raidurgam, Roddem, Tanakall of Anantapuramu district and Palamaner of Chittoor district due to the onset of the monsoon.
Rajavommangi in East Godavari district recorded the highest rainfall of 47.75 mm.
AWARE said many parts of Guntur, Prakasam, SPS Nellore and Kadapa districts would receive scattered rains while other parts would witness widespread moderate rains under the influence of the monsoon.
Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions would receive isolated heavy rains and widespread moderate rains from June 22 to 25 because of upper air circulation.
The onset of the monsoon caused a considerable dip in temperatures as mercury fell below 41 degrees Celsius at many places, AWARE said.
Almost all the automatic weather stations (AWS) recorded temperature below 40 degree Celsius at 3 pm, it added.
AWARE, however, said maximum temperature could still hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius over south coastal AP over the next couple of days.
