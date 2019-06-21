DRI arrests 4 men with forex worth Rs 1.27 crore at Delhi airport

The (DRI) has arrested four men at the for allegedly trying to smuggle out forex worth Rs 1.27 crore, officials said Friday.

The accused were arrested when they were to depart for on Thursday, they said.

A detailed search of the passengers and their baggage resulted in recovery of euros 1,52,000, equivalent to Rs 1.27 crore, the officials said.

All the passengers were arrested and the forex was seized, they added.

