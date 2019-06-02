21 foreign nationals held for overstaying in Bengaluru

As many as 21 foreign nationals from various African countries were Sunday arrested here on charges of overstaying, police said.

They were detained following a special drive to identify those overstaying after expiry of their visas, they said.

Most of the foreigners from Nigeria, Congo, Uganda, Ivory Coast and were allegedly involved in illegal activities, they added.

They were arrested under Passport Act, Foreigners and various sections of IPC, and later remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)