JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Federer, Nadal march on at French Open
Business Standard

21 foreign nationals held for overstaying in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

As many as 21 foreign nationals from various African countries were Sunday arrested here on charges of overstaying, police said.

They were detained following a special drive to identify those overstaying after expiry of their visas, they said.

Most of the foreigners from Nigeria, Congo, Uganda, Ivory Coast and Tanzania were allegedly involved in illegal activities, they added.

They were arrested under Passport Act, Foreigners Act and various sections of IPC, and later remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU