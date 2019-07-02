JUST IN
Medical officer in UP village absent for two months

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

The in-charge of a primary health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has been absent from duty for the past two months, officials said Tuesday.

During an inspection at the PHC in Tissa village, Dr Harul Morye's absence came to notice, Chief Medical Officer B K Ojha said, adding that her salary has been withheld by the department.

Residents of several villages in the area, including Khokni, Karhera, Rurkali, Alipur, Jolly, Malpura, Tissa Shahnazer and Niwada, had complained about Morye's absence from work.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 15:35 IST

