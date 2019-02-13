Medvarsity Online Ltd. Awarded as the Best Medical Institute in India at 9th Indian Education Awards 2019

-
/ -- Medvarsity, a pioneer in online medical training has been awarded at 9th edition of Indian Education Awards 2019 as the 'Best Medical Institute in India' in New Delhi last evening.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821435/Medvarsity_Best_Medical_Institute.jpg )
Via this platform, the Indian Education Awards aims to identify the brilliant business ideas and ventures which are contributing to the Education system in India and to the economic growth of the country in true sense.
The award recognized the company's contribution towards healthcare education through its online blended learning programs. Medvarsity has built a portfolio of end-to-end healthcare training programs for its students, over the last 18 years. The courses are designed by industry experts who have years of experience in a specific domain. With 50 clinical locations across the country, Medvarsity helps train healthcare professionals of all levels in various skills. Every year over 5000 Medvarsity certified professionals contribute to the healthcare industry through their expertise, developed over time.
Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. shared his thoughts by saying, "We are privileged to receive the title 'Best Medical Institute in India', at the 9th edition of the Indian Education Awards. Medvarsity has been thriving as one of the impactful contributors to the society, in the healthcare and education domain. Interestingly, both the areas are the entire nation's focus right now and it therefore gives us immense pleasure to be recognised for something so critical. We shall continue to deliver the best to our students and the country."
Medvarsity caters to Doctors, Nurses, Dentists, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Medical Technicians & Managers as well, through its exclusive courses. With time, Medvarsity has helped empower healthcare professionals from all over the world and takes pride in stating that 20% its students are based out of Europe, Asian countries apart from India, Middle East and Africa.
The award ceremony was held at JW Marriott Hotel in New Delhi 12th February 2019 and was attended by brand leaders, department heads, and outstanding contributors and professionals from the education industry.
The winners of Indian Education Awards were thoughtfully chosen by an esteemed jury which comprised of respected Education dignitaries depending on the categories and the range of applications that were submitted by nominees.
About Medvarsity Online Ltd.
Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enables us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.
