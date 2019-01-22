JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian-origin man jailed for bomb hoax in Singapore

Prince Philip should face prosecution if found guilty in car crash: injured woman
Business Standard

Meenakshi Group sets up USD 10 mn fund for startups

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Meenakshi Group, a city- based IT park developer, Tuesday said it has set up USD 10 million startup fund called "Meenakshi Multiples" to invest in promising startups.

Mahesh Katragadda, director of Meenakshi Group in a press release said they are targeting to invest USD 10 million over the next three years.

"We're going to look at startups solving very specific problems, with potential to scale in the future," he said.

"Meenakshi Multiples" announced its first investment by picking up six per cent equity in the city-based based co-working venture 'iKeva' for an undisclosed sum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements