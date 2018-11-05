JUST IN
Mentha oil falls 0.74 per cent on fall in demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mentha oil prices came down by 0.74 per cent in futures trading Monday as speculators reduced exposure amid fall in demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market.

Besides, ample stocks on higher supplies form major growing belts of Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, too, weighed.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil to be delivered in November was trading lower by Rs 13, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 1,754.90 per kg in business turnover of 192 lots.

Marketmen said cutting down of positions by participants due to easing demand in the spot markets from consuming industries amid sufficient stock position on increased supplies, pulled down mentha oil prices at futures trade here.

Mon, November 05 2018.

