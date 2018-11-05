Luxasia Goes Live With ETP Omni-channel Solution

/ -- is proud to announce that Luxasia, the leading omni-channel for beauty and luxury lifestyle brand distribution, retail, and in Pacific, has gone live successfully with ETP's Omni-channel Solutions in "Freyja", its new community beauty hub in the Philippines, with the ETP V5.5 POS, Mobile POS and Omni-channel Connect software successfully integrated with its online store, and ERP.

Luxasia's Group CEO, Dr. says, "We are constantly upgrading our to improve our delivery of delightful consumer experiences, be it in stores or online. This partnership with ETP enables Luxasia to better provide consumers with omni-channel access to their beauty wants, complete with the ease of payments."



"ETP is delighted and proud to with in its initiative to become the 'beauty leader' in Pacific. ETP's forward looking Omni-channel Solutions are well suited for complementing Luxasia's constant endeavor to provide a seamless experience across online and offline channels. We would like to see their operations benefit from ETP's strong lifestyle domain expertise and robust omni-channel product suite along with localization enabled processes," says Naresh Ahuja, Chairman and CEO,

About ETP



Founded in 1988, ETP is Asia's leading Omni-channel Retail Solutions company headquartered in Singapore, serving market leaders in more than 22 countries across Pacific, and the ETP's enterprise class, include Omni-channel POS, Mobility, CRM, Marketing and Promotion Campaigns, Supply Chain Management, Omni-channel Analytics and Omni-channel Connect. ETP has successfully executed over 500 across 35,000+ stores for 300+ brands. ETP's unique value proposition is its ability to create and deliver innovative products and implement them successfully with domain expertise delivered by hundreds of consultants embodying ETP's best practices.

