Mercury continues downward trend in Jammu

The maximum temperature in winter capital Jammu plummeted by over four notches on Monday to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees below season's average, the Meteorological Department (Met) said.
The dip in the temperature for the second straight day came as a big relief for the residents of the city who had witnessed blistering heat earlier this month, with day temperatures hitting the season's highest of 44.4 degrees Celsius on June 10.
The minimum temperature also marked a dip of 1.2 degrees and settled at 27 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 28.2 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.
However, the mercury marked an increase in summer capital Srinagar, where the day temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees below the season's average, and the night temperature at 13.6 degrees Celsius.
Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.
"There is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week although occasional thunderstorm with brief shower may occur at isolated places in the state," he added.
