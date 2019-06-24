Mercury continues downward trend in Jammu

The maximum in winter capital plummeted by over four notches on Monday to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees below season's average, the (Met) said.

The dip in the for the second straight day came as a big relief for the residents of the city who had witnessed blistering heat earlier this month, with day temperatures hitting the season's highest of 44.4 degrees on June 10.

The minimum also marked a dip of 1.2 degrees and settled at 27 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 28.2 degrees Celsius, a Met said.

However, the mercury marked an increase in summer capital Srinagar, where the day temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees below the season's average, and the night temperature at 13.6 degrees

Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the in Reasi district, recorded a high of 30 degrees and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius, the said.

"There is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week although occasional thunderstorm with brief shower may occur at isolated places in the state," he added.

