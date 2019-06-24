Lokayukta asks people to lodge complaint against corruption

Justice on Monday appealed to the people not to become a victim of and come forward to lodge complaint against corrupt practice at any level.

He assured the citizens that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subject to corrupt practice by any public servant.

Justice Singh, who addressed a press conference here said the Lokayukta would launch awareness campaigns in every district to sensitise people about the Lokayukta Act.

The first awareness camp will be organised in district on June 29, he said.

Noting that the priority would be given to tribal areas to help the people lodge their complaints to eradicate corruption, Singh said: "Our endeavour is to organize at least one awareness campaign every month to reach out to the people."



He said Lokayukta would like to ensure highest standard of integrity in and ensure transparency in governance.

Anyone can lodge complaint against public servants including Chief Minister, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives, Singh said.

After receiving complaint, the Lokayukta will initiate inquiry by an investigation agency and the concerned agency will submit its report within 60 days.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act came into force with effect from July 7, 2018 and the body of the Lokayukta was established with effect from February 28, 2019 to enquire into allegations of against certain public functionaries.

Justice Singh assumed the office as first of the Lokayukta Odisha March 20, 2019.

He said the has been wholeheartedly cooperating to make the Lokayukta of Odisha a "Model Lokayukta."



Justice BK Nayak, a former of assumed the Office as Member, on March 31, 2019 and Debabrata Swain, a former joined as of Lokayukta on April 4, 2019.

As per the provision of the Odisha Lokayukta Act, there will be five members apart from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)