Mercury drops in Himachal after rain, hailstorm

The maximum temperature dropped in most parts of on Saturday following a brief spell of rain and hailstorm, the said.

Places like Kufri, Mashobra and Dhalli witnessed hailstorm while, light rain occurred in Shimla, Kalpa, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Dalhousie, Bhuntar, Fagu, Sangla, Rajgarh, Chamba and Sandhole during the last 24 hours, the MeT centre Shimla said.

The maximum temperature decreased by one to two degrees Celsius, it said.

While Una recorded the highest temperature at 41.5 degrees Celsius, the tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 3 degrees, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)