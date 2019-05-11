Six of family sentenced to 7 years RI in dowry death case

A court sentenced six people to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a dowry death case Saturday.
According to the prosecution, the woman committed suicide within one month of her marriage, which was solemnized in 2017, allegedly vexed with the harassment for additional dowry by her husband and members of his family.
The Karimnagar Family Court Additional Sessions Judge P V Padma Lalitha Siva Jyothi sentenced the husband and five family members to seven years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU