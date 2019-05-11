Fire in Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express, none injured

A fire broke out on Saturday in Bhubaneswar-bound between and railway stations of Odisha, sources said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and all passengers of the train are safe, an said.

The fire broke out between 12.50 pm to 1 pm and severely damaged the in the rear of the train, but did not spread to any other

The said the smoke was first detected in the of the 22812 down from to This is the only which supplies power to the train.

The incident occurred at Khantapada in Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways, said an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), adding that three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

The power car was disconnected from the rest of the train and the overhead electric wires were switched off for safety reasons.

The train left Khantapada for at 2.59 pm with all the passenger coaches and one generator car, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)