Mercury shows upward trend in Jammu, city records high of 41.5 deg C on Friday

The mercury in Jammu city has been showing an upward trend with the minimum temperature on Saturday shooting up by 5.1 degrees to the season's high of 27.1 degrees Celsius which is over two notches above normal, a department official said.

The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday registered a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius against the normal 38.3 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

The city had recorded a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday followed by 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, much to the discomfort of the locals.

Likewise, the minimum temperature in the city was 19.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday against the season's average of 24.1 degrees Celsius. It increased to 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 22.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and 27.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the official said.

He said Kathua district was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu division with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while Katra, the the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

