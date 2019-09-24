JUST IN
Business Standard

MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a warning for heavy rains over the next two days in Himachal Pradesh, even as very light rainfall occurred at a few places in the state.

The Shimla MeT Centre issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall in plains and low and middle hills of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

'Yellow' is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

Some places in the state have been receiving very light rainfall since Monday evening, a MeT department official.

He said the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at 8 degrees Celsius.


First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:40 IST

