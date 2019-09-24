Trump envoy 'personally' appeals to postal group to back US

JUST IN
Business Standard

AP  |  Geneva 

The world's largest union of postal service operators has opened a three-day emergency meeting amid Trump administration plans to pull the United States out of a group it helped found 145 years ago.

The "extraordinary congress" of the 192-member Universal Postal Union on Tuesday is only the third since it was created in 1874 to help smooth international mail deliveries.

The Trump administration insists some postal carriers like China's aren't paying enough to have foreign shipments delivered to US recipients.

The US is threatening a walkout as early as October 17.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro has told delegates: "I am personally, personally asking you to support the United States' position."

He says "no reasonable person" could support the existing reimbursement system.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:30 IST

