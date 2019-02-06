JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Palghar:Agri Sena to hold protest against Bullet Train project

Gold slides Rs 25 to Rs 34,450; silver down Rs 320
Business Standard

MeT Dept warns of hailstorms, snowfall in U'khand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

The MeT Department Wednesday warned of hailstorms at isolated places in Uttarakhand and heavy snowfall in the hill areas of the state over the next 36 hours.

Heavy to very heavy snowfall is likely to occur at places located at a height of 2500 metres and above, mainly in the mountainous districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, MeT Office Director Vikram Singh said.

This weather condition has been caused by movement of western disturbance over the western Himalayan region and formation of an induced system over north Rajasthan and neighbouring areas during the period, he said.

Authorities here are advised to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills, especially on Thursday, he said.

Commuters and tourists are also advised to co-ordinate closely with the authorities, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements