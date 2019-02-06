Devaswom Board U-turn in SC, supports entry of women into Sabarimala temple

The (TDB), which runs the historic temple in Kerala, took a U-turn in the on Wednesday by supporting its verdict which had allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

The Board, which also comprise the nominees, told a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by that it is high time that a particular class not be discriminated on the ground of "biological attributes".

In the forenoon, the government took the stand that it was in agreement with the September 28 last year verdict and had urged dismissal of petitions seeking review of the verdict.

"Article 25 (1) equally entitles all persons to practice religion," Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for TDB, told the bench which also comprise Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y and

The Board had earlier vehemently opposed the PIL by saying that the celibate character of Lord at temple was a unique religious feature which was protected under the constitution.

"Women cannot be excluded from any walk of life on biological attributes... equality is the dominant theme of the Constitution", said Dwivedi adding that people should gracefully accept the apex court verdict.

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking review of the verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the shrine, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

