Mumbai gets pre-monsoon showers

Mumbai and suburbs witnessed pre-monsoon showers Monday night, bringing people some respite from sweltering heat.
It is the first pre-monsoon showers in the south Mumbai region, said an IMD official.
Eastern parts of the city have already witnessed light showers and drizzle.
Areas like Colaba in south Mumbai, western suburbs of Santacruz, Malad, Kandivali and Borivali along with Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vikroli also received good spells of showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Movement of Mumbai's life line, suburban trains, was affected near Kopar station due to some technical issues triggered by rain.
Harbour line services that are part of the Central Railway were running normal.
