JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mumbai gets pre-monsoon showers

Severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night: IMD
Business Standard

News about my appointment as governor of Andhra Pradesh not true: Sushma Swaraj

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought to scotch speculation about her appointment as Andhra Pradesh governor, saying such reports are not true.

"The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true," she tweeted.

Her comments came after a tweet by Union minister Harsh Vardhan congratulating her on the "appointment" as new Andhra governor triggered speculation.

Harsh Vardhan deleted his tweet later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 23:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU