JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Take steps to become dominant player in gloabl mkt: Pradhan tells SAIL
Business Standard

Metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court duped of Rs 35,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A metropolitan magistrate of the Karkardooma court was allegedly duped after multiple withdrawals were made fraudulently from his bank account, police said Tuesday.

The magistrate said Rs 35,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his savings account in a private bank through multiple transactions on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

When he contacted the bank, it said the money was withdrawn from an ATM kiosk at RBI colony.

Police said Rs 35,000 was withdrawn in four transactions.

A case was registered and a probe was underway, a senior police officer said.

Police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk from where the money was withdrawn in order to identify the accused and establish the exact sequence of events, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 22:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU