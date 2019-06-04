Metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court duped of Rs 35,000

A metropolitan of the was allegedly duped after multiple withdrawals were made fraudulently from his account, police said Tuesday.

The said Rs 35,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his savings account in a through multiple transactions on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

When he contacted the bank, it said the money was withdrawn from an kiosk at RBI colony.

Police said Rs 35,000 was withdrawn in four transactions.

A case was registered and a probe was underway, a said.

Police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the kiosk from where the money was withdrawn in order to identify the accused and establish the exact sequence of events, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)