Microchip Technology sets up R&D Centre in Chennai

: Microchip Technology Inc, a provider of microcontroller, analog and power management semiconductors, Wednesday said it has set up a new research and development centre here that would focus on integrated chip, physical and computer-aided design.

The new centre spread across one lakh square foot can accommodate up to 1,200 employees, a company statement said here Wednesday.

The centre would catalyse the development of local ecosystem for integrated circuit design and specialised embedded systems development.

"The new Chennai development centre underscores Microchip's commitment to designing and developing differentiated embedded control solutions for our customers," Microchip Technology President and Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Moorthy said.

"Microchip's continued investment in India provides opportunities for the country's workforce of highly qualified engineers while allowing us to better serve our growing customer base in the region," he said.

Microchip has development centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and has around 1,800 employees, the statement said.

