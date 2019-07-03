Samsung takes collaborative approach with govts, partners to address security issues

Tech major Samsung Wednesday said it is taking a "collaborative" approach with governments and partners globally to address any security concerns they may have.

The company, which makes a range of communications products across smartphones and telecom gear, pointed out that its Knox security solution is used by enterprises and government bodies globally.

"We engage with governments across the world and work with them for their networks. In the coming weeks, our messaging will focus on communicating that our manufacturing is in-house and we understand the concerns that customers would have in terms of security," Samsung Director B2B Product Management Group, Mobile Communications Business Nick Dawson told PTI.

He added that the company is taking in a "collaborative" approach with partners and governments to address their security concerns.

"We are always in dialogue and we take their guidance. If they want to visit and see our facilities, we can also get (it) done," Dawson said.

The company works as a trusted supplier for governments that often deal with sensitive information like citizen data and health records, he said.

"We work with our government customers to ensure that we meet all of their requirements...we work (with them) to validate our devices, our security model, and everything that we do to meet those specific requirements," Dawson explained.

Samsung's competitor Huawei was in spotlight recently after the US restricted hardware as well as software supplies to it over security concerns - a charge that the chinese company had denied.

India is yet to take a call on allowing Huawei to participate in the 5G trials that are expected to start soon. If it is not allowed to participate in the 5G trials, the development would benefit telecom equipment vendors like Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia.

Talking about Knox, Dawson said the company is working towards ensuring that over the next few years, all of its connected products can be covered by the security suite



of solutions.

India plays an important role in contributing to the development of features for Knox, he added.

Many of Samsung's phones, tablets, and wearables are designed with Knox platform built into their architecture.

As per the company, this military grade mobile security platform safeguards more than one billion of its consumer and business devices.

