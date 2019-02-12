Microland Positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Cloud Enablement Services PEAK Matrix Assessment

/ -- Strengthens Cloud portfolio through strategic investments in technology and leadership



Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Cloud Enablement Services PEAK Matrix assessment.

(Click here to access the report)The 'Major Contender' status is a validation of the company's focus on bolstering Cloud capabilities as a key of digital transformation in Client ecosystems. Microland's NextGen Cloud offerings encompass Hybrid Adoption, Migration, and Management in secure environments to support enterprises take an application-led or an infrastructure-led incremental approach to cloud migration.

"Our positioning in the 2018 report is a clear testimony of the investments made towards building strong capabilities in Cloud enablement and management, powered by an IP suite at its core. We use our automation-led Now2Cloud assessment and transformation framework and the smartOperate based delivery model, supported by a strong team of certified cloud architects to enable our clients with a successful cloud journey. Our Hybrid and provide management of multi-cloud, private cloud, Hybrid cloud and in Hybrid IT. In addition, our strong partnerships with leading cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google, and a allows us to develop cutting edge, customized and reliable solutions that increase productivity in Client ecosystems," said Krishna Viswanathan, VP - Cloud & Datacenter Practice, Limited.

"Cloud is increasingly becoming a strategic enabler of business outcomes. has showcased a strong focus on building internal IPs, a credible partner ecosystem, and a relevant talent pool - all of which have helped the company position itself as a Major Contender in this assessment. Clients have specifically appreciated Microland's technical capabilities, flexibility, and proactiveness in recommending best practices around cloud migration and management," said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Services at

accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,100 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, and Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

